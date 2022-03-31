ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets unveil new food options at Citi Field

By Justin Walters
 1 day ago

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Mets’ Opening Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of new and interactive elements that have been added to Citi Field.

From the five levels of new LED ribbon boards in the outfield to the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum’s new exhibit featuring artifacts from the first 60 years, the in-person experience at games is totally different.

“Our goal is to continue to be the best-in-class team, best-in-class customer experience, best-in-class entertainment and best-in-class branding,” said Mets Executive Chief Marketing Officer Andy Goldberg.

The Mets have an All-Star lineup of promotional items and giveaways this upcoming season. Prior to the Mets home opener on April 15, the team will unveil a statue of franchise icon Tom Seaver outside Citi Field. The following day, the Mets will honor 1969 World Champion manager Gil Hodgers, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

There are also several brand-new additions to Citi Field’s culinary lineup. A few of the newcomers include Pig Beach, Jacob’s Pickles and Murray’s Mac and Cheese. Mets executive chief Jason Eksterowicz is excited for fans to indulge in a variety of options.

“I think we’ve done a good job at evaluating what’s in the city. What’s hot. What’s out there,” Eksterowicz told PIX 11 News. “You look at a vendor like Pig Beach, Murray’s Mac and Cheese, Jacob’s Pickles and Sweet Chicks. These are New York City concepts, and we really get to showcase what New York is and the food scene.”

