What is aphasia? UC Davis doctor discusses the condition

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder triggered by brain damage that results in a loss of ability to understand or express speech. The announcement was made in a joint statement by Willis’ family, consisting of his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn; ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO