Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO