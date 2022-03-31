ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks not married to giving young players more time once eliminated

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tom Thibodeau often has stated recently that “you aren’t eliminated until you are eliminated,” but that inevitable moment has come for the Knicks following their home loss Wednesday night to the Hornets.

Trae Young and the Hawks have their first chance to clinch the final play-in berth in the Eastern Conference on their home court Thursday night against the Cavaliers, with a win officially eliminating the Knicks one year after their return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Atlanta, of course, also knocked out the Knicks — the surprise No. 4 seed in the East in Thibodeau’s first season as head coach — in five games in the first round last spring.

Evan Fournier, one of the front office’s key acquisitions last summer, said the Knicks will not change their approach once they have nothing left to play for over the remainder of the regular season. They have five games remaining, beginning with a Saturday matinee against the Cavaliers.

“I don’t think so. I think in life you have to do things the right way. You have to keep going after it,” said Fournier, who scored a team-high 30 points in Wednesday’s loss. “It doesn’t change how we’re going to approach games or practices or anything really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M57Zp_0evqWtnx00
Obi Toppin is averaging 15.6 minutes per game for the Knicks this season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZu2i_0evqWtnx00
Miles McBride played 9 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday and 7 against the Bulls on Monday.

“I’m sure Thibs is going to tell you the same thing. He’s a great leader in that approach. You have to earn everything. And that’s the way it should be. It’s obviously disappointing to maybe not to have a successful season and stuff but we’re still competitors, and we still want to make the fans proud and represent the city.”

Thibodeau has resisted affording extended minutes to the team’s younger players while still alive for a postseason berth, and he still hasn’t committed to more playing time for Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride now that the Knicks (34-43) are all but mathematically eliminated. He added Wednesday that the organization will “look at things in totality” once the offseason arrives.

“We’ll look at things we did well, we’ll look at things we did that we didn’t like,” Thibodeau said. “And then we’ll try to make improvements over the summer.”

Thibodeau continues to note that the Knicks’ overall play has improved since the All-Star break, but despite their recent four-game winning streak, they have gone 9-9 since their Feb. 25 return to action.

Leading scorer Julius Randle reasserted his commitment to the organization and New York after Wednesday’s game, amid rumblings he could seek to force a trade in the offseason. Randle heard some boos during pregame introductions, but he believes the Knicks can get back to the playoffs next season following an admittedly frustrating year personally and collectively.

“Yeah, absolutely, everything is a lesson, you learn from experiences like these and keep moving forward,” Randle said.

“Hey look. This is the best place in the league to play, and I’ve been just about every place. So I’m speaking from experience,” Thibodeau said. “This place is special. The fans are passionate, we know what basketball means to this city.

“We’ve got to give them something to be proud of. We’ve got to come out, we’ve got to play hard. We’ve got to play for each other. We’ve got to play smart. And if we do that, sometimes — you could lose a game and play well. You’ve got to remember; the other team’s pretty good, too. Last year was different, was a different year. … But you’ve got to keep battling with it every day. And that’s where it lies.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr: Draymond 'turned a corner' in Warriors' loss to Suns

Draymond Green returning to form is a major key to the Warriors’ playoff hopes, and coach Steve Kerr likes the progress he’s seeing from the power forward. Despite Golden State’s 107-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Wednesday night, Green took a major step forward in Kerr’s eyes as he continues to bounce back from a lower back injury that sidelined him for two months.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Some 76ers Players Aren’t Feeling Doc Rivers: “I Run Into Somebody Who’s Close To The Team. I’m Like ‘Sorry But I Can’t Pick You Guys To Go To The Finals’. And His Response Kinda Raised My Eyebrow; ‘Neither Would I’.”

Doc Rivers is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. The current Philadelphia 76ers coach has been in the league for quite some time and has coached some of the league's best talents, from Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Tracy McGrady, and Kawhi Leonard, among many others. But it appears some players on his current 76ers team haven't bought into his style.
NBA
The Spun

JJ Redick Named His Top 3 NBA Players Right Now

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a video showing a conversation between Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick went viral. In the clip, Redick can be seen breaking down a showdown between Embiid and Kevin Durant. During the segment, Redick says the reason he brought the clip up was because it features “two of the three” best basketball players in the world.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Hornets#Hawks
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers critical of James Harden after loss

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for only scoring 8 points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering.)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Projected Return Date Revealed For Lakers’ Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is hanging in the balance with only seven games remaining. The team is currently in a tie with the San Antonio Spurs for the last spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, but because of tiebreakers, the Spurs are currently holding down the 10th seed.
NBA
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Ben Simmons likely to miss start of playoffs

The Nets have expressed optimism about Ben Simmons playing this season despite a back injury. But Brooklyn also expressed optimism about Kyrie Irving and James Harden signing contract extensions and Irving meeting New York’s vaccine mandate before the season. Nets coach Steve Nash, who has delivered positive and hopeful assessments of Simmons’ recovery, said Brooklyn wouldn’t trade Harden.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy