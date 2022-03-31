ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo bumps up precautions against bird flu outbreaks

By Katherine Garcia
KETV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo is on high alert to protect its birds from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu. An infected Canada goose in Douglas County bumped the zoo's biosecurity measures from level three to four on a scale of five. Most birds remain indoors...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Reynolds
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Boston Herald

Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Zoos#University Of Nebraska#Lincoln
Hot 104.7

Avian Flu Outbreak in South Dakota & Minnesota Turkey Farms

It was in 2014 and 2015 that the United States would experience its largest outbreak of Avian Influenza. During that time more than 50 million birds were killed to control the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) reports the highly pathogenic avian...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu: Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens, turkeys due to recent outbreaks

Two more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – have been detected in Iowa, according to state agriculture officials. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed cases at a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County and a commercial layer flock in Guthrie County.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Agriculture Online

One in eight of Iowa’s laying hens dies in bird flu outbreaks

In less than three weeks, more than 10 million egg-laying hens have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the country. The casualties included 13% — one in eight — of laying hens in Iowa, the No. 1 egg-producing state, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
IOWA STATE
BBC

Suffolk couple's egg business decimated by bird flu outbreak

A farming couple who lost their entire flock of chickens, bantams and geese to bird flu before Christmas said they still cannot operate three months on. The HN51 virus was found in a handful of hens at Elmsett Game Farm at Great Cornard, near Sudbury, Suffolk. Mandy and Will Fisin...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy