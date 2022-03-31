ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

City of Amarillo Environmental, Public Health Depts investigating salmonella outbreak

By Matthew Watkins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department are investigating a Salmonella outbreak associated with an enchilada meal served at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sunday. Anyone...

The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
Health
Politics
Public Health
Department of Health
