ORLANDO, Fla. – The 911 calls made after a 14-year-old boy plummeted to his death from an Orlando thrill ride were released on Friday afternoon. “The thing (Orlando Free Fall) went down to drop and, like, when they got closer to the bottom, when it hit the break, the guy fell right out of the seat,” said one caller to 911.

