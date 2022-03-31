Clean up efforts underway after strong storm knocks down trees, limbs in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clean up efforts are underway after strong storms moved through the Miami Valley overnight.

“The storm consisted of very, very high and damaging winds. The gusts were upwards of 60 mph, so as the storm entered the Miami Valley, it primarily did the most impact at 2 a.m.,” Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES Ohio, said.

Kabel said at one point, 18,000 people were without power . Crews were sent out as soon as the storm passed to start restoration.

“To have that amount of work done safely and quickly, knowing the devastation of this particular wind event is remarkable,” Kabel said.

Lucas Glandon, owner of L & L Lands Tree Service, was working at another home when he saw a tree down in Oakwood.

“We were actually just working for the neighbor, doing some stump grinding and landscaping today and talking about getting the tree in the back there removed for them, making it safer for the property, and this just so happened to be sitting here when I pulled up,” Glandon said.

The tree fell during Wednesday night’s storm as strong winds blew across the Miami Valley. Glandon knows how common this type of damage can be after a storm.

“Typically during a storm, we get three or four calls after the winds blow and we have to take trees off houses. And even a perfectly healthy tree can be taken down by a storm,” Glandon said.

Because of this, Glandon stressed the importance of routine maintenance on trees. He said you never know what can happen in a storm.

“Just balancing the trees, opening the wind channel, thinning them out. Always call tree services to come out and give a free estimate,” Glandon said.

