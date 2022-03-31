ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have allowed hunting ranches...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves notified lawmakers Thursday that he has vetoed House Bill 980. The author of House Bill 980 says the intent was simple: If the federal government declassifies a drug on the schedule of controlled substances, the State Health Officer would be allowed to declassify it at the state level.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Vetoes#Hunted#Ap#Republicans
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer vetoes $2.5B tax cut bill, says she will veto 2023 gas tax suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
LANSING, MI
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Researchers in Minnesota Are Testing Deer, Moose, Bears, and Wolves for COVID

On the Grand Portage Reservation in northern Minnesota, researchers are administering COVID tests to bears, moose, deer, and wolves in an effort to understand how prevalent the virus is in local wildlife. SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans—has already been widely documented in whitetail deer in Iowa, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed its first case of COVID in a mule deer doe just this week. The virus has been found in domestic cats and dogs, zoo animals like gorillas and snow leopards, and farmed mink. With 25 states reporting cases of SARS in wildlife, understanding how widespread the virus is, tracking potential viral mutations, and avoiding potential transmissions of new strains seem like logical next steps.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Beshear vetoes bill revamping Kentucky jobless benefit rules

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill revamping Kentucky’s rules for jobless benefits. He calls it a “callous” measure that would spur more population losses in rural regions of Kentucky. The measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits. And it would tie the length of time recipients get […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Outdoor Life

Memoirs of a Mule Deer Hunter

It was dark as a tomb as I slipped through the sagebrush and down a steep slope, my flashlight slicing through the black. The moon and stars were smothered by low, scudding clouds. Snow was in the air. I’d arrived at the tent camp in Utah after nightfall the evening before and had no idea what the country looked like in the daylight. It was 1961, and it was my first mule deer hunt.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy