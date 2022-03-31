ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Employment Commission cuts backlog, but concerns raised over process to help people avoid repaying benefits

By Dean Mirshahi
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says the agency has cleared a backlog of nearly 250,000 jobless claims and cut the number of unpaid claims by 91% in the more than two months since Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed her to the post.

The VEC’s struggles to settle disputed unemployment claims and give out benefits in a timely matter during the height of the pandemic made headlines and shed light on the issues at the agency.

State lawmakers shared stories of being inundated with complaints from constituents who couldn’t get the VEC on the phone, and five Virginians sued over the delays in a case that was settled out of court. A state audit laid blame on insufficient funding, staff, poor oversight and management.

VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth, who Youngkin picked to replace Ellen Marie Hess days after he took office, said in a statement that the backlog of jobless claims and unpaid pending claims were “the initial priority areas” when she took over the agency.

Virginia was unprepared to handle unemployment spike, concerns remain for modernization, JLARC finds

“At the beginning of the Youngkin Administration, there was a backlog of 246,273 separation reports. In just over two months we have completely eliminated this backlog as well as keeping current with new separation reports,” Roth said in the statement provided by Youngkin’s office.

But one of the attorneys for the Virginians who filed the federal class-action lawsuit, which was settled earlier this year, said concerns remain for the people stuck in the “nooks and crannies of the process” whose cases aren’t reflected in the updated numbers presented by Roth.

“Our concern is there is a large number of Virginians who are still stuck in the process due to problems with the VEC’s computer systems,” Pat Levy-Lavelle, a Legal Aid Justice Center attorney, said Thursday. “For a lot of folks, it’s been months of waiting.”

He pointed to ongoing complaints from people who said they were getting benefits but had them frozen and are still waiting for the cases to be resolved. Another cause for concern, Levy-Lavelle said, is the application process for overpayment waivers .

Issues with unemployment upgrades ‘unacceptable,’ says VEC Commissioner

Virginians who received benefits they were not entitled to have until July 1 to formally ask the VEC “to waive the requirement that an overpayment be repaid if certain conditions were met .”

Levy-Lavelle told 8News that data released under a public records request show that 31,464 overpayment waiver applications were submitted to the VEC as of Feb. 2. He said only 18,094 had been reviewed at the time and the agency indicated 11,054 would likely be approved, but no decision had been made.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Legal Aid Works, Consumer Litigation Associates and Kelly Guzzo, PLC, filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs and negotiated the conditions of the settlement.

Under the settlement agreement , the VEC was ordered to “substantially resolve at least 95%” of the 92,158 unpaid claims awaiting adjudication as of May 10 and share information with the plaintiffs. The VEC fulfilled those conditions and has nearly wiped out the unpaid claims backlog, according to Roth.

Youngkin and Miyares announce agreement to prosecute Virginia’s fraudulent unemployment claims

“We had 24,887 unpaid pending claims. We have reduced this by 91%, including new unpaid claims, to 2,140,” Roth’s statement continued. “There remains a significant amount of work – but we are focused on serving our customers and getting their claims to a resolution for benefits they have earned.”

Levy-Lavelle said the progress VEC has made should be noted. He shared appreciation for Roth’s acknowledgement that more needs to be done, but said the agency needs to make progress in several other areas.

Roth was not made available for an interview and the VEC did not answer questions about the status of the overpayment waiver applications.

A 2021 audit from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission , the Virginia General Assembly’s nonpartisan watchdog agency, found that VEC was dealing with unprecedented stress during the pandemic but that the agency was not prepared to handle the huge spike in unemployment claims.

The audit cited poor management, limited oversight, inadequate staffing and an outdated IT system that hampered customer service.

Comments / 4

John Cash
1d ago

what about the ones that never gotten paid and they signed in they never got the money they've been fraud in all that who pays that

Reply
2
