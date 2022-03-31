ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

Coast Electric sending crew to assist with storm recovery

By Jack Hammett
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoast Electric is sending 20 linemen north to Carthage, Mississippi where last night’s storms resulted in damage and outages. The men will help Central Electric return power to hundreds of Carthage...

Comments / 0

