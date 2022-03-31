Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Returns at Full Force: "Peter and the Wolf"

Experience Sakura, a Japanese tale gates of equinox. Life is stressful. So sometimes you just need to breathe and recentre. This is exactly why we’re giving you the chance to experience this night of guided relaxation. Immersive projections will transport you to Japan as beautiful blooms surround you to the sound of gongs, crystal singing bowls and many sound healing instruments. You’ll have bespoke lemongrass lemonade to sip on, aromatherapy filling the air and a climactic dance to welcome the start of a new season. Topping it off, expert guides will lead the event, making sure to leave feeling revitalised and ready for a fresh start.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO