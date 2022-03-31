ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods Masters speculation ramps up

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, GA (SNN-TV) - Can Tiger Woods get back to where he belongs?. Well, there's a buzz around the golf...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

When Tiger Woods Will Probably Announce His Masters Decision

It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Prediction For The Masters: Fans React

We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
GOLF
The Independent

Absence of Phil Mickelson not the only change at 86th Masters

As the only major championship to be played at the same venue every year, the Masters naturally lends itself to maintaining cherished traditions.There is the pre-tournament par-three contest, the white boiler suits worn by the caddies and, of course, the green jacket presented to the champion by last year’s winner.Yet even Augusta National is not immune to change and the 86th Masters will see plenty, including the absence of Phil Mickelson, the presence of a new world number one and increased yardage on the 11th and 15th holes.Mickelson is taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
AOL Corp

2022 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta: Dates, Players, Location

The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6. Let’s get you prepared with everything you need to know. The 2022 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the week of April 4. The tournament itself begins on Thursday, April 7, and continues until Sunday, April 10.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Justin Thomas’ Caddie Has Telling Comment On Tiger Woods

The sports world has one question this weekend: will Tiger Woods play in the Masters next week?. Over the past few days, rumors of Tiger teeing it up at Augusta National have reached a fever pitch. On Tuesday, Woods flew to Augusta and played a full 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy