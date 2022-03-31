ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Essentials Closet grand opening Friday

By Amanda Barber
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority (CKHA) will provide free personal care items, cleaning supplies and other essentials for babies, teens, adults and families.

Unicare and the CKHA will have the grand opening for the Essentials Closet on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Manor Switzer Center, located at 900 Griffin Drive in Charleston.

The Essentials Closet will serve Orchard Manor, Little Paige, South Park and surrounding communities

New West Side wellness center to provide behavioral healthcare, other services

The grand opening will feature health screenings, activities for kids and families, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, hourly door prizes and SWAG bags for the first 50 people.

Mayor Amy Goodwin and Mark Taylor, CKHA Chief Executive Officer, will be in attendance.

