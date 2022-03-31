ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
REPLACES HE WITH MILLER - This photo provided by the Hawai'i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. (Hawai'i Police Department via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge’s order, filed in court Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment.

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on $500 bail.

Neither Miller nor the actor’s representatives could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Miller is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13.

