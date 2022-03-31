ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NIH launches clinical trials of second COVID boosters

By Richard Roman, Johan Sheridan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHgoR_0evqU57o00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Phase 2 clinical trial has been announced by researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to evaluate COVID booster shots in adults. Researchers aim to better understand the ability of an expanded vaccine regimen to broaden the immune response beyond three shots.

More News from WRBL

The COVID-19 Variant Immunologic Landscape (COVAIL) trial combines the three-dose series with prototype and vaccines targeting variants. Researchers said they’re preparing for possible future COVID variants that could dodge protection provided by the current generation of available vaccines.

“We are looking beyond the omicron variant to determine the best strategy to protect against future variants,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This trial will help us understand if we can use prototype and variant vaccines alone or together to shift immune responses to cover existing and emerging COVID-19 variants.”

DPH warns public to be cautious following development of new COVID-19 variant

They said the results of the trial will help the scientists making the vaccines adjust, similar to the process of updating seasonal flu vaccines to target circulating strains each year. Officials said an individual’s response to booster shots can be impacted either by their history of prior infection and vaccination, or a combination of both to what type of COVID-19 vaccines they received.

Studies conducted by researchers indicate that the omicron variant has a combination of mutations that makes it substantially different from prior SARS-CoV-2 variants. Officials said that if a new variant emerges that resembles the inherited SARS-CoV-2 strain—like the delta variant—an omicron-specific vaccine may not offer protection.

New COVID variant in Alabama not a concern for now, doctors say

Predicting how new COVID variants emerge and affect the population, remains a challenge. That’s why the COVAIL trial will also document immune responses to prototypes like bivalent vaccines, which can target two SARS-CoV-2 variants simultaneously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nih#Booster#Clinical Trials#Covail#Dph
Reuters

Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met the main goal of a late-stage study. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Effects of type 2 diabetes are major risk to development of Alzheimer's disease

Researchers have identified amyloid beta (Aβ) detected in blood to originate from peripheral tissues, and that the peptide acts on pancreaticβ-cells to suppress insulin secretion, thereby regulating blood glucose levels. The study, which urges us to be careful when using blood Aβ levels as a diagnostic marker for Alzheimer's disease (AD), was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson's an autoimmune disease? Study explores role of T cells

Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease. The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes. The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
biospace.com

Pfizer Notches Breakthrough Status in Race to an RSV Vaccine

Pfizer has announced Thursday that it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine candidate PF-06928316 (RSVpreF), intended to prevent infections caused by a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Receiving this designation primes the vaccine candidate for expedited development and review by the FDA. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WYTV.com

Rare cancer found in blood test

(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. Your risk is doubled if you’re African American. The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia...
CANCER
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy