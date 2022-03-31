ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Car crashes down embankment into ambulance in San Diego

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (Video: NBC/KNSD) — Crews pulled three people to safety Wednesday after...

www.wbaltv.com

KRON4 News

San Jose driver arrested for DUI after car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision around Santa Clara Street and 28th Street, authorities say. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One driver and two passengers were present in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for a DUI after the incident, officials say. All […]
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Male Driver Killed in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [San Diego, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision on Main Street. According to reports, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m., in the 3300 block of Main Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say a man driving a westbound silver 2007 Saturn approached a red light at the Interstate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FireRescue1

San Diego FF-medic pleads guilty to off-duty crash that killed FF

EL CAJON, Calif. — A firefighter-paramedic with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to a 2020 off-duty motorcycle crash that killed Ryan Ferrara, 39, an engineer in the same department, City News Service reported. Patrick Sullivan, 38, and Ferrara, who have been described as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
NBC San Diego

Car, Trolley Collide in Downtown San Diego

A trolley and a car collided on a track Thursday afternoon in Downtown San Diego. The collision was reported at the train crossing near 11th Avenue and Park Boulevard at around 5 p.m. By 5:30 p.m., the car was moved off the tracks and trains had begun passing freely. Details...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after car crashes into embankment near Folsom bridge

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning that they believe may have happened overnight. The Rainbow Bridge was closed in both directions starting around 9:45 a.m. after a driver died in the area. Folsom Police Officer Andrew Graham said investigators believe the driver was killed after their vehicle went off […]
FOLSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Florida Drive [San Diego, CA]

54-Year-Old Man Hurt in Traffic Accident on Pershing Drive. The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Florida Drive near Pershing Drive. Furthermore, authorities said the 54-year-old man was riding his bike on Florida Drive. Consequently, a black sedan struck the victim for reasons unknown. Moreover, according to the officer,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wbaltv.com

Firefighter falls into hole while fighting house fire in Parkton

PARKTON, Md. — A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor of a house consumed by fire in Parkton, officials said. According to the Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Co., firefighters were called around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 19600 block of Graystone Road. The...
PARKTON, MD

