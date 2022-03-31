ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa police arrest more suspects in 2021 armed bank robbery

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puneh_0evqTM5700

A Rohnert Park woman played a role in a Santa Rosa bank robbery and was among the four workers whom two armed men restrained with zip ties in November, police say.

Gilary Morales-Sanchez, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery and being an accessory to a crime, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Her arrest, which was in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive in Rohnert Park, is related to the Nov. 10 theft at Westamerica Bank, 2498 Guerneville Road.

“We believe she worked at the bank and it was an inside job, essentially,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

He said Morales-Sanchez no longer works at the bank, but he didn’t know when or why she left her job.

She was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Thursday shortly after investigators arrested another suspect: Brandon Celis-Sanchez, 22, of Rohnert Park.

He was arrested in the 2300 block of Northpoint Parkway in Santa Rosa on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and possessing brass knuckles. Investigators recovered an undisclosed amount of money at his Rohnert Park home, Matthies said.

Both are in custody at the Sonoma County jail. Celis-Sanchez is in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail and Morales-Sanchez’s bail is set at $50,000, according to jail records.

They are among four arrests in the case and police aren’t looking for any other suspects, Matthies said.

The robbery occurred about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Westamerica Bank, 2498 Guerneville Road.

Two masked thieves fled the bank in a Honda Accord with an unspecified amount of money, according to police. None of the employees was injured, and no customers were inside the bank during the theft.

Investigators say one of the robbers was identified as Jeferson Eduardo Ruiz-Montiel, 21, and the car was registered to his 29-year-old sister, Estefani Ruiz-Montiel.

The siblings, both residents of Santa Rosa, were arrested Feb. 3 after investigators interviewed them at the Police Department.

That same day, detectives searched their home on Wright Street and found evidence of the robbery, including a handgun, a fake handgun and zip ties, according to police.

Ruiz-Montiel has been charged with one count each of robbery and kidnapping and three counts of false imprisonment with violence, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

His sister is charged with one count of being an accessory to a crime.

The brother is in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, but court records show Estefani Ruiz-Montiel was released after posting bail in February.

Both have court hearings scheduled for April 18.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat

2K+

Followers

318

Posts

379K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Bank Robbery#Police#Crime#Westamerica Bank
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
2K+
Followers
318
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy