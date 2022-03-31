ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equal pricing doesn’t make Equitable Access an equitable program

Cover picture for the articleStudents who opt out of the program face a lengthy refund processes and a difficult time accessing required materials. With a new quarter comes preparing for classes, reading endless syllabuses and, more often than not for many on the Editorial Board, opting out of Equitable Access. The quarter system is known...

nonprofitquarterly.org

In Perpetuity: Reclaiming Black Land and the Future of Food Systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’m standing on the work of so many others. So from what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve read, from what’s been written, the Black food sovereignty movement has always been about the preservation of the Black community. Co-ops have been about survival. And currently, some leading priorities are about regaining the stewardship of the millions of acres of land that was stolen. So, taking that land off the speculative market to be stewarded by Black people in perpetuity, forever. Also, a priority is capturing all that history and unwritten wisdom from our elders. There are some intergenerational exchanges, while simultaneously encouraging some new and emerging farmers to pick up the torch.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Paraeducators speak: We do crucial work — pay us better than poverty wages | Opinion

The pandemic has shown that every single school employee plays an integral role in keeping our students safe — from building maintenance to staff who protect the welfare of each student. The pandemic has put a hyper-focus on the importance of each position in the district, even as we lose more staff. We are paraeducators […] The post Paraeducators speak: We do crucial work — pay us better than poverty wages | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Building back equitably

Working from the local, equity-informed data compiled by members of the alliance, we offer four urgent calls to action, with further recommendations available on our website. Improve funding and programs in accessible mental health services that are tailored to reduce barriers for equity-deserving groups. Adopt a population approach to mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
bizjournals

Startup Spotlight: Jobward strives to create an equitable relationship between employers and job seekers

SABJ's "Startup Spotlight" highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. Looking to help connect job applicants with open positions, Rackspace co-founder Dirk Elmendorf, alongside Brett Elmendorf, Natalie Karney and Drew Hicks started Jobward in January 2020. They researched different ways to break into the market, and after nearly two years they launched a free web-based application that builds customized resumes for specific job postings. About 1,000 people have used the application since its launch last October.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
nextcity.org

Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach

During the webinar we will hear findings from LISC and Next City’s new playbook Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach, including a framework for developing and implementing small business support initiatives in ways that advance equitable economic outcomes. The webinar will also feature a discussion with Patricia Voltolini, Senior Research Associate, LISC Knowledge Management, Karen Kelleher, Executive Director, LISC Boston; Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, City of Boston; and Kareem Kibodya, Co-Policy Lead, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. They will discuss how successful small business support initiatives have centered the needs of entrepreneurs of color and those who historically have experienced barriers and disadvantaged access to resources. The discussion will be grounded in Boston as a case study.
BOSTON, MA
ZDNet

How to get into tech as a nurse

The booming tech industry needs professionals with diverse abilities. And nurses bring in-demand skills to the tech field. With technical and non-technical job openings, the tech sector has something for everyone. Curious about how to get into tech as a nurse? Start by considering your strengths and which roles overlap...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Tech companies have a data literacy gap

Tech companies are drowning in data. And chances are, those fancy data analytics platforms they’ve invested in aren’t helping. But don’t blame the tech just yet. According to a recent survey by Tableau and Forrester, there’s a gap between what employees know about data and what employers think their employees know about data.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups — for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra — that have developed different approaches to making this easier.
SMALL BUSINESS

