WWE

Flu Season In ETX

KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect's pickup was found on an oil lease. He has not been located, and police are asking everyone to keep an eye out for him and call them if he is seen. He...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online

Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story. Denise Walker is charged with unlawful use or transfer of food stamp benefits. Today she's back at her ministry and responding to those allegations. Fredonia Community man, wife narrowly escape when tree fell on house. Updated:...
ATHENS, TX
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
KTRE

Lufkin woman allegedly hit another person with her vehicle on Clingman St.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection to allegations that she intentionally struck another person with her vehicle in the 700 block of Clingman Street Saturday evening. Ashton Paiton Solly, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS42.com

F.O.P. reports ‘Blue Flu’ at BPD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There have been reports of the ‘Blue Flu’ at Birmingham Police after the Fraternal Order of Police President Otis Lake said a disproportionate number of BPD officers called in sick to work on Tuesday. In a statement, Otis said, “Unfortunately, I’ve heard a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTRE

James Fulton Resentencing

The Undertaker grew up as Mark Calaway, an athletic teenager in Houston who loved wrestling. His first taste away from home was in Lufkin at Angelina College. Following his graduation from Waltrip high school he would become a member of the Roadrunner basketball team for coach Guy Davis in 1983. After Angelina College he went to Texas Wesleyan until 1986.
LUFKIN, TX

