ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Disease has northern long-eared bat on the verge of extinction

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T80xy_0evqS2gt00

(WTAJ) — Nine bat species currently live in Pennsylvania, but could that number drop to eight? One of the species may be making the move to be classified as endangered due to a disease, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS).

The northern long-eared bat is currently listed as threatened but it may be moved to endangered under the Endangered Species Act, due to the wide-range impact of white-nose syndrome.

“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Charlie Wooley said. “The Service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research with partners on reducing the impacts of white-nose syndrome, while working with diverse stakeholders to conserve the northern long-eared bat and reduce impacts to landowners.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The UFWS has put together the White-nose Syndrome National Response Team which is made up of more than 150 non-governmental organizations, institutions, Tribes, and state and federal agencies in order to address the threat. The team uses disease surveillance tools to keep an eye on the spread and impacts of the disease. Currently, they are looking at biological, chemical, immunological, genetic and mechanical treatments.

Since 2015, white-nose syndrome has impacted about 80 percent of the species, including almost all of them in the U.S. By the year 2025, the syndrome is expected to affect 100 percent of all northern long-eared bats in the U.S.

Wildfire awareness: Tips and what to know about preventing wildfires

Just by pest control and pollination, bats contribute about $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture system, making them very important to the ecosystem.

16 habitat conservation plans have been put into place by the wind energy department with another 13 in development to help mitigate the impact the syndrome has on the bat.

There have already been many other wind energy and transportation projects that have ESA compliance will remain if the bat is reclassified to endangered. For example, the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Federal Transit Administration completed programmatic consultation with the Service that covered transportation projects throughout the entire range of the northern long-eared bat.

The northern long-eared bat is found in 37 states, including Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia in the eastern and north-central United States.

Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania

Comments on the proposal to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered may be submitted through May 23, 2022, for more information on how to visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website .

A virtual public informational meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a public hearing from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WTAJ
WTAJ

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WTAJ and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Science Focus

Prehistoric mammals bulked up to survive in the changing post-dinosaur world

CT-scanning study shows it was brawn, not brains, that allowed our ancestors to outlive the dinosaurs. In the first 10 million years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, mammals developed bigger bodies to help cope with the radical changes that were occurring on Earth, researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Columbia, PA
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Species#Disease#U S Agriculture#Ufws#The Wtaj Newsletter#Tribes
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Polar Bears: Why the World’s Largest Bears Aren’t in Antarctica

Although the North and Antarctica represent comparable ecosystems in some respects, they are inhabited to distinct organisms. Despite the fact that both hemispheres are accessible to a range of seals as well as the whale population, solely the Arctic is habitat to the world's biggest bear, the polar bear. World's...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Fanged Skull Of An Ancient Predatory Whale Found In Peru's Ocucaje Desert

Whale, predator, and desert aren’t exactly three words you expect to find in the same sentence, but it all starts to make more sense when you realize the deadly marine mammal in question is 36 million years old. The discovery of a basilosaurus's skull in the Ocucaje Desert in Peru is evidence of the region’s history, having once been a shallow sea home to primitive sea mammals.
WILDLIFE
WTAJ

WTAJ

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy