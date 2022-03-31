Throwback Thursday: These aren’t the hits you remember

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO