ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Throwback Thursday: These aren’t the hits you remember

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — In this week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday, head...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

6 Hilarious T-shirts You Need to Wear Next Time You’re In Wisconsin

The state of Illinois may have its fair share of problems, but for the most part, I am a proud Illinoisan. Since I was born I have been going to our family cabin up in Wisconsin each summer, and my love for Rockford Art Deli's 815 gear is usually on proud display while I'm up there. Due to my apparel choices while in Wisconsin, I have heard my fair share of 'F.I.B.' jokes, and this summer I am saying enough is enough! (If you don't know what a F.I.B. is, look it up).
ROCKFORD, IL
WIBX 950

It Wasn’t Blockbuster: Do You Remember Video to Rol?

If you're old enough to have programmed a VCR, then read on. Back in the glory days of VHS tapes, there were no shortage of rental stores in the Mohawk Valley. Because they were national, Blockbuster usually gets shown the most love. There was the hit Netflix documentary The Last Blockbuster in 2020, and there's plenty of YouTube content dedicated to Blockbuster nostalgia.
UTICA, NY
Channel 3000

Douglas L. Nelson

Douglas L. Nelson, age 78, passed away at his Oregon home from natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Doug was born on March 20, 1944, to John and Sharret (Legreid) Nelson in Kansas City, Mo. He attended schools in Elmhurst, Ill., and furthered his education at the University of Southern California.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Ruth Elizabeth (Roethlisberger) Himsel

Ruth Elizabeth Himsel (Roethlisberger), age 96, passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a brief stay at Ingleside Community Nursing Home in Mount Horeb. Ruth was born on December 14, 1925, to Rudy William “R.W.” and Minnie Pearl (Massey) Roethlisberger, on the 4th generation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Channel 3000

Robert “Bob” F. Bennett

Verona – Robert F. “Bob” Bennett, age 84, of Verona passed away peacefully at the home of his son Michael in Merrimac, WI, on Friday, March 25, 2022. Bob was born on January 6, 1938, at the family home on Dry Bones Road between New Diggins and Leadmine, Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Peter A. Spangler

Peter Anthony Spangler, 66, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022. Born Dec. 8, 1955, in Fort Atkinson to Paul and Diane (Gutreuter) Spangler of Johnson Creek, Peter attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and then Johnson Creek elementary, junior and high schools, graduating in 1974.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Ann Kleinheinz

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Mary Ann Kleinheinz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022 in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was born Mary Ann Debord on May 28, 1931 in Hopkins County Texas, the fourth of seven children born to Lawrence and Gladys Debord. Mary grew up...
Channel 3000

Duncan Robertson

Duncan A. Robertson, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home after a recent diagnosis of double pneumonia. He was born on September 16, 1958 in Dallas TX to Bruce and Jeanne (Hein) Robertson, and spent most of his life in Columbus, the town he loved.
COLUMBUS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Traveler#Channel 3000
Channel 3000

Michael Francis McNerney

Michael Francis McNerney, age 29, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long, brave battle with mental illness. He was born on June 16, 1992, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Frank and Christine (Matusik) McNerney. Mike grew up in Winfield, IL, and attended Wheaton North High School and later graduated from the UW-Madison with a Bachelors in Spanish.
Channel 3000

Kris Arthur Potts

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dick Falch

Dick Falch, age 87, of Madison, passed away on March 27, 2022 at Homestead Living Memory Care in Waunakee in the comfort of their care and love of his family. Dick was born June 23, 1934, in Madison Wisconsin, the son of Alex and Bessie (Dyer) Falch. Dick grew up...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Edwin “Pete” S. Kastberg

Edwin “Pete” Soren Kastberg passed away 3/28/22 at Sauk Prairie Hospital. Pete and his twin Erwin (Dick) were born on 3/28/31 in Norwalk, Wisconsin to Earl and Anna (Arndt) Kastberg. He attended Norwalk High School, graduating in the Class of 1949. He drafted into the Army in 1955....
NORWALK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Channel 3000

Sterling Funmaker

Sterling Funmaker, (MaaHiraKaraga, One Who Watches Over The Earth) age 43, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Waksikma Community Building in New Lisbon with Samson Falcon officiating. Burial will be at Boss Thunder Decorah Cemetery of rural New Lisbon, WI. Visitation will be held at Waksikma Community Center on Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy