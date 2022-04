Purdue guard Jaden Ivey plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on social media (via Twitter). He’s currently No. 4 on ESPN’s big board. The sophomore standout didn’t specify whether he will hire an agent and thus lose his remaining college eligibility, but it would be shocking if he went back to school considering he’s projected to be a top-five pick in the draft.

