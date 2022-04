RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some teachers go above and beyond for their students, and some South Middle School teachers took it a step further. The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO