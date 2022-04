Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is offering half-price General Admission Season Passes to residents of Colorado, April 1-30. The passes are good for one year from the date of purchase with unlimited visits. During this promotion, a 2022 adult pass, regularly $72, will be $36 for Colorado residents, a child pass, regularly $60 will be $30, and a family pass for four regularly $220 will be $110. Passes can be purchased online or at royalgorgebridge.com. In order to purchase the discounted pass, Colorado residents will need to give their valid Colorado address and the Promo Code HFCOSP22. At these discounted prices, a family pass pays for itself in just one visit and adult and child passes in two visits.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO