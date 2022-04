There weren’t a lot of red numbers to go around at PGA West’s Pete Dye Dunes course course on Friday, but the few that were able to card sub-par rounds made them count. Robert Funk of Canyon Lake, California, took the senior division lead ahead of the final round thanks to a 1-under 71. With four birdies on the day, Funk made the jump from third place over round 1 leaders Don Whittemore and Larry Nunez.

GOLF ・ 2 HOURS AGO