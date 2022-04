While Buffalo residents are still trying to process the stabbing and shooting that happened at McKinley High School, there has been another threat of violence at a school. Buffalo Public Schools are investigating a threat of a weapon, which was made on Snapchat. A photo of a gun with the caption "March 16th," was posted to the social media site. The district says the threat is not credible, but students, teachers, and employees can expect to see a police presence on campus and throughout the district today, March 16, 2022.

