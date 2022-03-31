ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Are The Richest Billionaires In Texas

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

There are 63 billionaires in Texas . Here's a look at the top five:

1) Elon Musk

  • Net worth: $289.9 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

2) Alice Walton

  • Net worth: $68.1 billion (#18 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Walmart

3) Michael Dell

  • Net worth: $56.9 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Austin, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dell computers

4) Jerry Jones

  • Net worth: $11.3 billion (#187 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Dallas, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys

5) Stanley Kroenke

  • Net worth: $10.7 billion (#196 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Electra, Texas
  • Source of wealth: Sports, real estate

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
