Tom Brady, at 45, comes out of retirement to chase another Super Bowl while his coach walks off into the sunset. Kind of. We truly live in the Football Twilight Zone. After more than four decades of coaching between college and the NFL, Bruce Arians is hanging up his whistle. The news comes via a joint report from NBC’s Peter King and the LA Times’ Sam Farmer. A two-time Coach of the Year (2012, 2014) and three-time Super Bowl champion (two as an assistant with the Steelers, one as Tampa Bay’s head coach), Arians leaves behind quite the impressive ledger of accomplishments as a coach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO