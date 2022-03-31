Report of explosion, gunfire sound places Union Mine HS on lockdown

(KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Union Mine High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of an explosion or gunfire sound in the area.

The reports came from staff at the school who said they heard gunfire in the area, the El Dorado Union High School District said. One student told FOX40 he thought he heard what sounded like five or six gunshots.

Authorities said they responded to the area just after 2 p.m. but did not find any evidence of an explosion or shooting at the school or nearby neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said they take reports of shootings near schools seriously, and that they are still investigating to determine where the sound came from.

The El Dorado Union High School District said that Pacific Crest Academy, which is near Union Mine, was also placed on lockdown. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area as the sheriff’s office investigates.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.