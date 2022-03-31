These Are The Richest Billionaires In Indiana

Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

Here's a look at the three billionaires in Indiana :

1) Carl Cook

Net worth: $12.2 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

Source of wealth: Medical devices

2) Herb Simon

Net worth: $3.5 billion (#868 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Source of wealth: Real estate

3) James Irsay

Net worth: $3.5 billion (#884 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Carmel, Indiana

Source of wealth: Indianapolis Colts

To read Stacker's full report, click here .