ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

These Are The Richest Billionaires In Indiana

By Dani Medina
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWIgt_0evqPokB00

Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

Here's a look at the three billionaires in Indiana :

1) Carl Cook

  • Net worth: $12.2 billion (#171 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Source of wealth: Medical devices

2) Herb Simon

  • Net worth: $3.5 billion (#868 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Source of wealth: Real estate

3) James Irsay

  • Net worth: $3.5 billion (#884 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Carmel, Indiana
  • Source of wealth: Indianapolis Colts

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Naples, Florida

"We can’t become a nation of hamburger flippers and insurance salesmen." The person who said the statement above is a first-generation immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 at 16 and created something out of nothing.
NAPLES, FL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in Jacksonville

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the two wealthiest people in Jacksonville. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
City
Carmel, IN
State
Utah State
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in Missouri

This billionaire asks his fans not to look him up on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. He says, "I've got better things to do. And frankly, so do you." He is an accomplished artist, engineer, and entrepreneur. His name is Jim McKelvey, and his net worth exceeds $4.2 billion, making him the fourth richest person in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Food And Drink#Medical Devices#Americans#Forbes#Carmel Indiana Source
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Cleveland

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Cleveland. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Philadelphia

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Philadelphia. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Georgia

It's very likely to become a billionaire when you help a company go from $17.3 million in sales to 7.3 billion. This billionaire took a family-owned business with 400 employees that made hospital beds and stretchers to 17,000 employees. As a result, the company became a medical technology powerhouse.
KOEL 950 AM

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
IOWA STATE
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
3K+
Followers
302
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy