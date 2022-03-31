Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified.

Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials.

Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a gun, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Arevalo is due in court Monday.

