Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified.
Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials.
Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a gun, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Arevalo is due in court Monday.
