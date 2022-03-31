ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hamilton’s GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 03.31.2022 Review

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton’s GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 03.31.2022 Review. Masha Slamovich submitted Janai Kai in 4:43 (**¾) Ninja Mack defeated Yoya via referee stoppage in 6:04 (***) Royce Isaacs submitted Bad Dude Tito in 5:35 (**¾) Alex Coughlin defeated Slade via referee stoppage in 3:58 (***)...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michael Cole Believes Jim Ross “Felt A Bit Threatened” By Him Initially In WWE

In a recent interview with The Press Box podcast, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole was asked to speak on his relationship with AEW announcer Jim Ross. “Jim and I have had a rocky relationship over the years,” Cole admitted. “It’s grown to one of mutual respect. You know, Jim at the time, listen, the late 1990s in sports entertainment in general, were an awfully competitive time, not only in WWE, but obviously with WCW and ECW as well. People like Jim, and a lot of wrestlers, whether it be John Layfield or Booker T, or Shawn Michaels, or Steve Austin, these were old school guys. These were guys who were brought up in the territories. Jim Ross learned how to be a wrestling announcer. He started off as a referee and did some managing, of course, in the territories. So he fought and he clawed to get his spot in WWE to be at the top of the pinnacle the mountain.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch On Turning On Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Her Heel Mindset

Becky Lynch has been locked into a feud with Bianca Belair on and off since she turned heel at SummerSlam, and she discussed her heel character and more in a new interview. Lynch spoke with the New York Post promoting her match with Belair at WrestleMania 38, and you can see a couple excerpts below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – March 31, 2022

King shoves Gresham before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. King answers with the headscissors escape. King talks smack to Gresham. Strong lockup. King backs Gresham into the ropes. King delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. King dumps Gresham out of the ring. Gresham immediately slides back into the ring. Gresham tells King to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gresham ducks under two clotheslines from King. Gresham applies a wrist lock. King drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. King tosses Gresham out of the ring. Gresham has no time for King’s ringside shenanigans. King kicks Gresham in the gut. King sends Gresham to the ring apron. King rakes the eyes of Gresham. King with The Slingshot Corkscrew Pescado. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King kicks Gresham in the ribs. King resets the referee’s ten count. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor.
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show 2022 03.31.2022 Review

Hamilton’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show 2022 03.31.2022 Review. Bandido pinned Mike Bailey in 16:20 (****¼) Mia Yim pinned Athena in 13:41 (***) Tomohiro Ishii pinned Timothy Thatcher in 12:52 (***½) Dirty Dishes Match – Taya Valkyrie pinned John Morrison in 14:30 (**) Laredo Kid,...
WWE
411mania.com

New Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will hoast an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela. The announcement reads:. Don’t miss “Happy Talk” with a special guest –...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Lone Star Shootout 04.01.2022 Review

Ren Narita pinned Rocky Romero in 7:42 (***¼) Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura pinned Kevin Knight, David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Daniel Garcia in 10:45 (***¼) Minoru Suzuki pinned Killer Kross in 9:48 (***) Jay White pinned Mike Bailey in 14:10 (****) Tomohiro Ishii...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Jeff Jarrett wants to get back to fighting

In recent years, several WWE Hall of Famers have returned to fight in the WWE rings, or even just taking part in some angles where they were used physically and not just on the microphone. After seeing Edge's miraculous return to the rings, after a forced retirement that lasted nine long years, it was the turn of Lita, a former WWE athlete who returned first to the Royal Rumble and then even in a titled match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber, the last PPV of the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens On When He Found About Steve Austin Feud

In an interview with Pat LaPrade of TVA Sports, Kevin Owens spoke about when he found about his Wrestlemania plans with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin will be a guest on the KO Show, although it’s being built as a fight instead of a talk show. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting

Kevin Owens has confirmed that Triple H was present at a WWE talent meeting to kick off WrestleMania weekend, and revealed what The Game told everyone. As reported, Triple H surprised talent by appearing at the meeting, which was the first time many people had seen him since August. Owens spoke with Metro and confirmed that the meeting took place.
WWE
Fightful

Denise Salcedo And Sean Ross Sapp Can't Co-Exist At Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

Denise Salcedo gets her revenge. Sean Ross Sapp entered the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6, vowing to win as the tallest and most famous person in the match. Sapp, introduced by legendary ring announcer and interview, Swiftie, America's Sweetheart Denise Salcedo, tried to charge fans $5 to watch him in action in an attempt to paywall the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Mr. McMahon Appears On WWE SmackDown, Threatens Pat McAfee (Clips)

Mr. McMahon stood up for his protégé on this week’s WWE Smackdown, threatening a rampaging Pat McAfee to keep away from Austin Theory. Friday night’s show saw Theory attack McAfee, leading to the announcer chasing him down until Theory ran into McMahon’s office. McAfee kicked open the door, but McMahon came out and threatened to fire him if he didn’t go back to ringside. You can see a couple clips from the segment below.
WWE

