Springfield, MO

Forecast: Sunshine and Warmth Friday

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe snow showers Springfield saw around 3 have moved to the east with rain mixed. A Freeze Warning is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks which will start at midnight and last until 9 am Friday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-20s to the low 30s with clearing...

