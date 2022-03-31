Friday Forecast: Warm with some high altitude clouds

Rain will develop overnight and will be heavy at times. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says periods of rain on and off will continue into Thursday, with cooler temps in the 40s. It will also be breezy to windy at times. Starting Sunday and into the first...
Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow. Wednesday will be an interesting day. Before the storms arrive, Gusty Winds as high as 45-50 mph will be possible. The severe storms...
Two back-to-back winter storms are expected to bring snow, ice and gusty winds to parts of the U.S. starting this weekend as meteorological spring sets in. On Saturday and Sunday, a storm system making its way across the middle of the country is expected to bring the risk of both wintry weather and severe storms.
Here's the bad news: The recent spell of glorious weather is coming to an abrupt end. And here's the worse news: It could snow too. Forecasters have warned temperatures could plummet as low as -6C (21F) as the arrival of British Summer Time sees spring sunshine give way to gloomy skies.
PITTSBURGH — Friday will make a dry and calm end to the workweek. Warm temperatures continue today, with highs reaching the lower 70s. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. Low pressure will push toward the east today. Showers move in...
Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.
You'll want either shorts or sweaters for Friday, depending on where you are, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. It'll stay mild over the weekend but a stormy system may bring damaging winds and hail. Joe explains when. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've been the Meteorologist at The Press...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are expected to hit the first 80s mark of the week today, but also get some gusty afternoon winds. I would not suggest washing your car in the next two days as today we’re expecting to see 30 mph gusts and Thursday a cold front moves in that will bring stronger winds.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be warming up a few degrees above average today as we expect another cold front on Thursday that will bring us some strong winds. Tuesday’s afternoon high in El Paso is expected to reach 75 degrees and 74 in Las Cruces with mild winds.
Mainly dry and quiet weather into the end week. Another chance for widespread Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend followed by breezy to windy conditions. A ridge of high pressure builds in briefly to bring the return of dry and warmer temperatures for today. By Thursday the flow over the Pacific starts to become more zonal with a mainly dry weak shortwave moving through the northern part of the forecast area. There might be enough moisture to produce some snow flurries or drizzle over the higher elevations and increased cloud cover should help cool temperatures a little.
WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few foggy areas could impact the morning commute along with a few isolated showers to start the day off. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
