Environment

Friday Forecast: Warm with some high altitude clouds

KIII TV3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures top out in the 80s into...

www.kiiitv.com

Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Storms on the horizon for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh area warming into low 70s Friday

PITTSBURGH — Friday will make a dry and calm end to the workweek. Warm temperatures continue today, with highs reaching the lower 70s. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. Low pressure will push toward the east today. Showers move in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

Warm for Friday, clouds and showers arrive late

Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Warm today, strong storms tomorrow, your Friday daytime forecast

You'll want either shorts or sweaters for Friday, depending on where you are, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. It'll stay mild over the weekend but a stormy system may bring damaging winds and hail. Joe explains when. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've been the Meteorologist at The Press...
YubaNet

Mountain snow and Valley showers this weekend, breezy Sunday – Monday

Mainly dry and quiet weather into the end week. Another chance for widespread Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend followed by breezy to windy conditions. A ridge of high pressure builds in briefly to bring the return of dry and warmer temperatures for today. By Thursday the flow over the Pacific starts to become more zonal with a mainly dry weak shortwave moving through the northern part of the forecast area. There might be enough moisture to produce some snow flurries or drizzle over the higher elevations and increased cloud cover should help cool temperatures a little.
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: clouds hang around Wednesday; rain, storms return Friday

WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few foggy areas could impact the morning commute along with a few isolated showers to start the day off. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
