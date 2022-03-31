ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Michael Cole On Dealing With Hearing Loss, Working With Pat McAfee

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cole recently discussed how he handles his hearing loss as a WWE commentator, working with Pat McAfee and more. The WWE announcer appeared on The Press Box and you can see some highlights below, per WrestlingNews.co:. On dealing with his hearing loss issues: “Yeah, I need to hear...

411mania.com

Financial World

Sasha Banks on depression and what caused it

WWE star Sasha Banks is a very interesting person within WWE and a person who has gained great popularity within the organization. In a conversation with The Athletic, she talked about her shoulder injury and how it affected her “I had a Make-A-Wish the next day and I couldn’t move, couldn’t put my clothes on, couldn’t do my hair,” Banks said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Says Fans Are Chanting ‘Colby’ At Seth Rollins, Not ‘Cody’

Becky Lynch has her own explanation for what sounds like WWE fans chanting “Cody” as Seth Rollins leading into WrestleMania. Rollins has been faced with the chants in recent weeks on the back of reports that Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 will be Code Rhodes. However, Lynch has put forth the notion that the chants directed to her husband are actually for his real name, Colby.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: AEW Star Out Of Action With An Injury

That’s an explanation. An injury is one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling. They can cut off anyone no matter what they are doing and you don’t know when someone is going to be taken out of the ring. These things can also be a bit surprising as someone can be around without actually being in the ring. Now that is the case again with an AEW star who is not able to get in the ring at the moment.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Weighs In On the Steiner Brothers Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the news that Rick and Scott Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 tomorrow night. Here are highlights:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Says He Pushed WWE To Buy ROH Tape Library, Gives Health Update

Samoa Joe says he was surprised by Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH, and noted he was pushing WWE to buy the tape library. Joe, who appeared at the end of ROH Supercard of Honor and has signed with AEW, spoke during the post-show media scrum and you can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting

Kevin Owens has confirmed that Triple H was present at a WWE talent meeting to kick off WrestleMania weekend, and revealed what The Game told everyone. As reported, Triple H surprised talent by appearing at the meeting, which was the first time many people had seen him since August. Owens spoke with Metro and confirmed that the meeting took place.
WWE
ComicBook

The Undertaker Gets Emotional During Huge WWE Hall of Fame Ovation

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony kicked off after tonight's WWE SmackDown, and the 2022 class of inductees included Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and The Undertaker, as well as Shad Gaspard, who was this year's Warrior Award recipient. After a night of lively moments, it was time for The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) to take the stage, and inducting him was none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon said that even including holidays this was his favorite night of the year, and he said thank you to all of the inductees. He then said many of those Hall of Famers have left a mark on the WWE Universe and the industry itself, and then said there is no one more deserving of this honor than the one he was about to induct tonight.
WWE
411mania.com

Pure Title Changes Hands at ROH Supercard of Honor

We have a new Pure Champion following ROH Supercard of Honor. Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods at Friday’s PPV to capture the title, and you can see some clips from the match below. The win marks Yuta’s first run with the championship, and ends Woods’ run at 201 days...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Randy Orton Signature Series Replica Title

WWE has released a new Signature Series Championship Replica Title, this one in honor of Randy Orton. WWE Shop is listing the title for the usual $499.99 price in honor of Orton’s 20 years in WWE. The title is described as follows:. Randy Orton was born a WWE Superstar.
WWE
411mania.com

Marko Stunt Reportedly ‘Confirmed’ To Be Leaving AEW

Marko Stunt’s AEW stint is coming to an end, according to the latest update on him. As has been reported, Stunt’s contract with AEW is set to expire in May and he hasn’t been factored into creative plans, nor has he been backstage at Dynamite in months.
411mania.com

Pitch Reportedly Made For Heel Stable To Be Built Around Edge

Edge could be getting a new stable now that he’s turned heel, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that following the Rated-R Superstar’s heel turn against AJ Styles leading into their match at WrestleMania, WWE wants to make some additions to his presentation and one pitch has involved his getting a new faction.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Even More Celebrity Guests Expected For WrestleMania 38

Call them guest stars. WrestleMania has been around for the better part of forty years now and there are certain traditions that have continued throughout its history. One of the longest running has been the inclusion of celebrities, who have been around since the beginning and will be there again this year. It turns out that we might be seeing even more of them than advertised.
WWE
411mania.com

New Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will hoast an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela. The announcement reads:. Don’t miss “Happy Talk” with a special guest –...
WWE

