Centre County, PA

Bald Eagle Area School District selects interim superintendent

By Kelsey Rogers
 1 day ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Joseph Clapper has been named the interim superintendent of the Bald Eagle Area School District.

This is effective April 1. Scott Graham will start his retirement on March 31, according to an announcement the district.

Dr. Clapper previously served as the interim superintendent from March to June 2020. He previously worked as a superintendent at the Quaker Valley School District and North Hills School District in Allegheny County.

“I am pleased to be able to rejoin the Bald Eagle Area School District during the search process for the next Superintendent of Schools,” Dr. Clapper said. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity.”

WTAJ

WTAJ

