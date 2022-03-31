The Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’ “award” after aphasia diagnosis

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the world received the news that a cinematic era was coming to a close. The acclaimed actor Bruce Willis, star of a whole host of iconic films from the action classic Die Hard to the sublime comedy Moonrise Kingdom, would be retiring from acting. A sad moment for all who admired his work, it also marked the beginning of an outpouring of love for the actor and his long career of outstanding films. It is his commitment to taking on each role with a dedicated intensity that made each time he appeared on-screen a joyous one. He could go toe to toe with the greatest stage actors of all time while also fitting right in for more emotionally driven work that showed his range.

