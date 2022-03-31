ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’ “award” after aphasia diagnosis

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the people behind the Golden Raspberry Awards don’t want to add insult to injury. The Oscars-spoofing organization recently “honored” Bruce Willis with his own historic category — “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie,” for a series...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#The Academy Awards#Golden Raspberry Awards#Abc Audio
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Bruce Willis gives up acting due to brain disorder aphasia

Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person's ability to speak and write. The actor's family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday. Aphasia is "impacting his cognitive abilities",...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

In Praise of the Irreplaceable Bruce Willis, Hollywood's Golden Boy of Cinema

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the world received the news that a cinematic era was coming to a close. The acclaimed actor Bruce Willis, star of a whole host of iconic films from the action classic Die Hard to the sublime comedy Moonrise Kingdom, would be retiring from acting. A sad moment for all who admired his work, it also marked the beginning of an outpouring of love for the actor and his long career of outstanding films. It is his commitment to taking on each role with a dedicated intensity that made each time he appeared on-screen a joyous one. He could go toe to toe with the greatest stage actors of all time while also fitting right in for more emotionally driven work that showed his range.
MOVIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

‘Space Jam 2,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ the Big Winners at 2022 Razzie Awards

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Diana: The Musical, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Jared Leto were among the winners at the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst. The Netflix-released version of the Broadway show Diana was the recipient of the most Razzies,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
BBC

Netflix's Diana the Musical named worst film by Razzie Awards

Netflix's filmed version of Diana the Musical, a derided Broadway show about Princess Diana's life story, has swept the board at the Razzie Awards. Announced the day before the Oscars honour Hollywood's finest, the Razzies name and shame the year's worst films. Diana the Musical "won" five awards including worst...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy