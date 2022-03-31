ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Better weather on Friday

By Jesse Walker
MyWabashValley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh of 58 and low of 39 today. Not much rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a west wind....

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Rain, storms, winds move in Friday

CINCINNATI — Goodbye, 70s and sunshine. Hello, rain and storms. Temperatures tumble quickly as we get into the weekend. Friday morning is mild and dry with temperatures hitting the mid 60s just after lunchtime. The rain arrives mid afternoon as a storm center moves into the Ohio Valley. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central U.S.

Just as communities across the central United States were starting to feel like spring, another dose of winter is expected to sweep through the region this week. The warmth that began across much of the Rockies and Plains on Sunday is expected to spill over into Monday. Temperatures in Denver on Monday are forecast to near the 80-degree mark, while cities like Rapid City, S.D., and Tulsa, Okla., will be in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy