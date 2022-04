It's that time of the season, time to start tapping those trees for maple syrup! Warm weather is good news for tapping maple trees. “When we see some consistent weather in that forty degrees and sunny skies, that tends to make the sap move more than cloudy, dreary days,” says Farmer Doug. To get a nice flow of sap down the taps, it has to freeze at night.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 DAYS AGO