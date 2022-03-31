ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Crocks, Cobalt, toy trucks, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROCKS. COBALT. TOY TRUCKS. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 4/6/22. 5 and less lots from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. 6 and more...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE consignments, tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, lawn & garden, and misc.

PREVIEW: WEDNESDAY – MARCH 30, 2022 – 4:00-5:00 P.M. PICKUP: SATURDAY – APRIL 2, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Selling for the Budd R. Lees Estate, Medina Co. Probate case #2022 01 ES 000006: 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4/2+2 Chassis #18253. This Ferrari has been stored for some time and shows some deterioration as a result. It is a right hand drive and has a 4.4 ltr, 12 cylinder engine with six weber carburetors. It has a 5 speed manual transmission. The interior is in poor condition but is leather. The paint is oxidized and bubbled on the trunk lid. The car does have the correct wheels. There is no tool kit. – 1972 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow #SRA12784. This car is coming out of storage and has not been driven for some time. The paint is oxidized but the interior leather is in good condition, with the exception of the driver’s seat. The interior wood is badly delaminated. – 1968 MGB GT. This car has not been driven in some time. It has the 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission. The interior is in very poor condition and the paint is also poor. The engine seems to be unstuck. – Early 1947 Bentley. This car may be a type R. The body work has been started on the back 1/3 but the lower portion of all body panels is rusted. – 1939 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet. This is a rolling project. Some body parts are inside the vehicle. Completeness is uncertain. The transmission shows the number 7097 and type AK4520.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

500 pieces of farm toys and misc.

Rare: orig. Big Bud NIB, Big Bud HN250 & HN350 NIB, Big Bud 960HP & 760HP NIB,. Kinze Big Blue Tractor & Kinze 3600 twin line Panther Steiger Panther PTA 325, plus others Steigers, Versatile 1156 4×4 W/Duals, John Deere 7020 4wd, John Deere 8020 & 4520 Columbus Branch, 4630, 8530, 83305, 9300, 8040, 5020, 70,60, m-1500. Grain Drill, prestige 55 combine, plows and more.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Toy tractors, antiques, primitives, farm equipment, manuals, and misc.

TOY TRACTORS – ANTIQUES – PRIMITIVES – 2003 FORD EXPLORER. Will sell the following personal property plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Lifestyle
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Longaberger baskets, pottery, and misc.

Wood curio cabinet for JW miniatures NIB, wood wall cabinet for collectors club NIB, sev JW miniature baskets, sev May series miniatures, sev Christmas, 1986 2 pie, sev woven memories, sev tree trimming, sev Bee, 02 lg boardwalk, 2010 cornucopia w/flowers, 02 autumn reflections pail, 08 American celebration 4” bowl basket, sev Easter, 05 Bee w/6 signatures, sev keeping w/liner protector & lid, collectors club #1-#5 harmony, little laundry basket w/l&p, sweetheart baskets, sev Mother’s Day, mail & bill, sev sweet pea, 04 Tournament of Roses w/l&p lid & tie on 4 family signatures, shamrock, sev generations, drum baskets w/l&p & lids, Hershey Kiss w/l&p & lid, sev JW collection, sev Inaugural, shades of autumn, Crisco baskets, traditions, hamper w/lid, horizon of hope, Crisco cookie signed, sev purses & bags, lg picnic, corn, barn raising, Father’s Day w/ties, gatehouse, ornaments, bunny teapot, mini flag basket, sev pcs pottery, sev pcs wrought iron, wrought iron snowman & stands, sev hundred baskets, sev NIB, sev w/liners & protectors, tie-ons, glass mini Easter Bunny dish, cobalt blue hen NIB, slow cooker crockpot NIB, wrought iron countertop plate rack w/wood shelf, qt canning jars. Largest collection we have ever had. Sev misc items too numerous to mention.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Spring Classic Cars, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Lifelong Collection from Cindy Janik and Carl Woodruff 111 Estate Carleton Cadillac Museum cars all of these cars are clean low milage cars, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham suicide doors 365 Cubic inch motor with 2 Carter carburetors showing 34,734 miles, 1969 Cadillac convertible 11,654 miles, 1967 Cadillac Eldorado 2 door teal hard top 16,473 miles, 1971 Ford Thunderbird 4 door suicide doors V-8 automatic showing actual 8875 miles, 1986 Chevrolet Conversion van odometer showing 74,802 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 5.7 Diesel 4 door showing 10,729 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 4 door gas engine 82 original miles, 1976 Cadillac Fleet wood 4 door 38,529 miles, 1978 Lincoln Continental 4 door showing 97,617, Hood ornaments, Car Manuals & more, other consignors 2006 Ford F 150 ext. cab Triton V-8 automatic 177,808 miles, 1987 Buick Grand National 3.8 Turbo intercooled automatic one owner 15,071 miles all original offered with confirmation from owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
SFGate

Ford ramping up electric vehicles in Europe

Ford says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker's continued push to grow its presence in the EV market. Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in...
BUSINESS
Farm and Dairy

Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, collectibles, Hot Wheel cars, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ Noon. COLLECTIBLES. ANTIQUES. HOT WHEEL CARS. Pickup: By appointment only! Monday, March 28, 2022. 5 and less lots from 8:00 to 10:30 am. 6 and more lots from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Household, equipment, outdoor, and misc.

(LUNCHSTAND OPENS AT 4:00 P.M.) The following merchandise will sell as a fundraiser. Household Items: Lifetime Tables, Lifetime Chairs, 8’ Wooden folding leg benches, Local made furniture, La-Z-Boy Recliner, Fire Extinguishers, Case Farm Chicken, Fresh Hog Meat, Angus Ground Beef, knotted comforter made by 8th grade girls. Equipment, Tools...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Collector autos, Jeep, and misc.

Due to his passing, absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 5725 Tyro St. NE, Canton, OH 44721. Directions: Take State St. east of Middlebranch Rd. or west of Rt. 44 to Immel Ave. NE and north to Tyro and left. Watch for KIKO signs. All sold...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE trucks, equipment, and misc.

Note: Complete Liquidation for Alvarez Inc. Steel & Bridge Construction. See details and bid at www.freyauctions.com Terms:10% buyer premium on items $2500 and less, 5% on items over $2500. Pay in full within 3 days of auction close by wire transfer. All items sold as-is, where-is, with no guarantees. Trucks:...
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and online contents, and misc.

Summit Co. – Tallmadge – OH 24 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. This “Jefferson” style Ranch Home offers over 1,900 Sq Ft of living space w/3 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Gas Fireplace, Central A/C, Full Basement, & 2-Car attached garage in a nice family neighborhood that is conveniently located near Tallmadge Circle and close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, & Trails. This home is perfect for first time home buyers or those looking to downsize and desire one floor living. Updates Include: New Roof, Gutters, and Downspouts in 2020. Opening Bid ONLY $75,000!
TALLMADGE, OH

