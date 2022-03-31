Adams County man sentenced for abusing three-month-old baby

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An Adams County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child abuse.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Davion Minor entered an open plea for the abuse of a three-month-old baby.

The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered multiple injuries including a bilateral fracture of the skull, both legs were broken, and rib fractures that were healing. There is also a possibility of long term brain damage and vision problems.

Davion Tyrese Minor (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Five years of the 30 years have been suspended and the remaining 25 years must be served by Minor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.