Adams County, MS

Adams County man sentenced for abusing three-month-old baby

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An Adams County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child abuse.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Davion Minor entered an open plea for the abuse of a three-month-old baby.

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered multiple injuries including a bilateral fracture of the skull, both legs were broken, and rib fractures that were healing. There is also a possibility of long term brain damage and vision problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEsCZ_0evqL8WW00
Davion Tyrese Minor (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Five years of the 30 years have been suspended and the remaining 25 years must be served by Minor.

