State College, PA

First Friday back in State College for spring, summer

By Peyton Kennedy
 1 day ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Friday is making a return to downtown State College for the spring and summer of 2022.

It’s an opportunity to explore all the area has to offer and enjoy free live music and discounted events. Attendees will have after-hours access to galleries and shops, plus free food and beverages.

2022 LIVE MUSIC: 5:30-8pm at the MLK Plaza Stage

“We’re really just trying to welcome people back downtown,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of the State College Borough. “We’re really trying to highlight the great businesses we have here!”

New this year: movies under the stars. Starting May 6, free, family-friendly movies will be projected on an inflatable screen at the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

2022 MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: Starting at dusk

  • May 6 – “Annie”
  • June 3 – “Luca”
  • July 1 – “Encanto”
  • August 5 – “Charlotte’s Web”

There is free parking available in the Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages with validations from participating vendors.

#Movies#State College For Spring#The State Theatre#Midstate Select#The State College Borough#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

