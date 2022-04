(Fargo, ND) -- A member of the Minnesota Child Protection League is talking about her presentation at a meeting of the Becker School Board in Becker, Minnesota on March 14th. Julie Quist said she and others were invited by the school board to make a presentation on issues pertaining to LGBTQ students in the district. Quist said they were invited to give a presentation featuring a viewpoint different than that which was provided during a previous presentation to the board by a representative of OutFront Minnesota.

