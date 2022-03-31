ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bruce Arians set up Todd Bowles for success I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Arians announced that he is retiring from coaching and moving to...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: When Tom Brady Was Informed About Bruce Arians’ Plans

Bruce Arians informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Wednesday that he’s retiring as head coach and handing the reins to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians’ decision comes two weeks after Brady ended his short retirement to come back to Tampa Bay. While this announcement may be unexpected, it didn’t blindside Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Speak For Yourself#American Football
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Todd Bowles’ Comment On Bruce Arians Is Going Viral

Todd Bowles is officially the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians announced his retirement on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers have since promoted Bowles to the head coaching position to replace Arians. On Thursday afternoon, Bowles was introduced as the newest head coach of the Buccaneers. During...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why did Arians step down as Bucs’ coach?

March 31, 2022 - In an unpredicted move Wednesday night, Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians announced he is retiring from coaching and taking a position in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front office. Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King he was “probably retiring next year, in February, anyway” and wanted to control the narrative. Arians added that he thought about quitting after last season, but he did not want to see his coaching staff fired following his departure. “I’d rather see Todd (Bowles) in a position to be successful and not have to take some crappy job,” he said. Following that announcement, the Bucs reportedly voided the remaining three years in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ contract and signed him to a new five-year deal to assume the head coach position. Arians, 69, will remain with the team as a senior football consultant. Arians is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and compiled an 80-48-1 record through eight seasons as a head coach - five with the Arizona Cardinals and three with Tampa Bay.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bruce Arians retires as Buccaneers coach, Todd Bowles takes over

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams was thought to be Tom Brady’s final NFL game. Instead, it was his head coach’s. Bruce Arians is stepping away from the sidelines and into a front office role, the team announced on Thursday. Todd Bowles, the Bucs’ defensive coordinator, will step in as head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Buccaneers Will Have New Head Coach Next Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new head coach in 2022. According to NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has decided to retire from head coaching. Arians will step into a front office role, while the Buccaneers will be led by defensive coordinator Todd...
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Tom Brady Impacted Bruce Arians’ Decision

Bruce Arians made the surprising decision to step down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Arians informed staff and players of his decision Wednesday night. The team is expected to introduce defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as the new head coach on Thursday.
NFL
ESPN

Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians 'bittersweet'

TAMPA, Fla. --  Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. Hes not afraid to talk offense. The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wont be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chicago Bears' rebuilding plan: Protect, support QB Justin Fields

Ryan Poles had an up-close look at how an organization can surround a talented, young quarterback with playmakers to ensure the QB has sustained success. The Chicago Bears' new general manager spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, working his way up from player personnel assistant to executive director of player personnel.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians’ New Role With Buccaneers Revealed

Bruce Arians’ time as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end this week, but he’ll remain around the team for at least the 2022 season. It was announced earlier this week that Arians will shift over to a front office role with the Buccaneers. As for his actual title, it turns out he’ll be a senior consultant for the organization.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Growing Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Theory

Bruce Arians announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday night and the Buccaneers are trying to make it seem like Tom Brady had nothing to do with the decision. Most NFL fans aren’t buying it, though. Many believe that Brady only returned for another season in Tampa Bay by...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Todd Bowles finalizes new five-year contract

The Buccaneers and Todd Bowles agreed to a new five-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Bowles was named the team’s new head coach Wednesday, replacing Bruce Arians. Arians stepped down as head coach to move into a front office role. Bowles, 58, spent the past three seasons as...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy