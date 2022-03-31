ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Doubtful for Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jones (hand) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns. The Grizzlies have four...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies-Suns set to lose some of its luster

MEMPHIS – It is the top two teams in the NBA going head to head Friday night at FedExForum. On paper anyway. When the Phoenix Suns come to town to take on the Grizzlies, the Grizz are likely to be without five of their best players. Thursday, the team listed Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren […]
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: April 1 recap

Four former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Friday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision. In Orlando, the Magic dropped a 102-89 decision to Toronto at Amway Center. Admiral Schofield played 20 minutes for the Magic. He had five points, six rebounds and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) will play Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) will play on Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Gabriel was previously listed as questionable. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) will both remain out Thursday, so Gabriel could replace Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup and see extended work. numberFire’s models...
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) active and starting on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pho Antonio Spurs. Jaren Jackson Jr. will start at the four position after the Grizzlies' forward missed one game with thigh soreness. In a good spot against a Spurs' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Jackson's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 15.0 minutes against the Spurs. Anderson's Wednesday projection...
NBA
ESPN

Houston and Sacramento square off in conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (28-49, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Rockets have gone 11-39 against Western Conference teams. Houston is seventh in the...
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Miles McBride (knee) probable for Saturday

New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride (knee) is probable to play on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks have ruled out Quentin Grimes (knee) for Saturday, so McBride could see extra minutes off the bench. McBride is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute across 336 minutes this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Killian Tillie (knee) out again for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Tillie continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Tillie is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (hamstring) not listed on Spurs' Sunday injury report

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (hamstring) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers. Langford is on track to return after an extended absence with a right hamstring strain. Expect the 22-year old to play off the bench against a Portland unit allowing a 116.2 defensive rating.
NBA
NBC Sports

Davion believes he, Fox or Hali had to be traded by Kings

When the Kings selected Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the fanbase began salivating at the thought of Baylor's defensive standout forming a potent three-guard lineup with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. But the trio never got a chance to gel together and...
NBA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Basketball: Suns vs Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 01

● Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday’s Suns vs Grizzlies game. ● Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more. ● Latest injury report from both Suns & Grizzlies players that may affect player prop bets. The Phoenix...
NBA
CBS Sports

