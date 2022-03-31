ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bates-Diop (back) is questionable Friday against the Trail...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable vs. Blazers

Murray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Murray was a late scratch Friday against the Blazers due to an illness, and it's not clear if he'll be feeling better by Sunday. If he sits out again, Tre Jones would presumably draw another start.
numberfire.com

Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful for Friday's contest against Suns

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' forward was listed as doubtful for thigh injury management reasons. Expect Kyle Anderson to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating.
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Would Have Interest In Rudy Gobert Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have had an excellent 2021-22 NBA season. Opinions on the team were divisive heading into the start of things, especially after their early-season success looked like a fluke. But, Jason Kidd has done a wonderful job getting this team on track after some up-and-down play early on....
theScore

Lakers fall to Pelicans for 5th straight loss despite returns of LeBron, AD

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their fifth straight game with a 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night despite the returns of Anthony Davis and LeBron James from injury. Davis, 29, finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds after missing 18 games with a foot injury. James,...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
KVIA

Grizzlies edge Spurs 112-111, clinch No. 2 seed in West

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies edged the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 to capture the Southwest Division title and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season. The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Carter will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. Carter's Friday projection includes 10.0...
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Upgraded to questionable

Beasley (ankle) participated in the team's morning shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports. The 2016 first-round pick was previously listed as out, and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said earlier this week that Beasley isn't "anywhere close" to...
