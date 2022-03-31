Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Friday

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO