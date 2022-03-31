ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Killian Tillie: No timetable

 1 day ago

Tillie (knee) will remain out for...

NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
WREG

Grizzlies-Suns set to lose some of its luster

MEMPHIS – It is the top two teams in the NBA going head to head Friday night at FedExForum. On paper anyway. When the Phoenix Suns come to town to take on the Grizzlies, the Grizz are likely to be without five of their best players. Thursday, the team listed Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren […]
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

To start things off, the top two teams in the Western Conference tip-off on Friday evening between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. As the playoffs draw nearer and nearer, both teams would surely love to come away with a win in an attempt to sustain momentum for postseason play. Let’s jump right into our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Grizzlies pick and prediction will be made.
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
CBS Sports

CBS Sports 2021-22 college basketball awards: Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is our Player of the Year

What a great season we've had. Go and take a look at our All-America teams, and when you see who made the list, it's easy to argue that this season was as deep from a star perspective as almost any men's college basketball has had over the previous decade. Because of that, we had a pretty compelling race for CBS Sports 2021-22 Player of the Year, and an even better chase for Coach of the Year. Even Freshman of the Year was a strong three-way push between Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero.
ClutchPoints

‘Drained’ CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on returning to face Blazers

CJ McCollum didn’t hide how much it meant it for he and his family to return to Moda Center for the first time wearing colors of the Portland Trail Blazers’ opponent. After the New Orleans Pelicans’ well-earned 117-107 win over his outwardly tanking former team, though, McCollum seemed just as relieved to be leaving Rip City as he was appreciative of an experience he’ll never forget.
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert’s hot start not enough as Cavaliers crumble in third

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw a fast start from Caris LeVert but it wasn’t enough against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s hard to say that Caris LeVert didn’t do everything he can for the Cavs in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Sure, he’s arguably the most overrated player on the team, and hasn’t exactly been the player the team expected him to be but he did show up against the Mavericks.
KENS 5

Grizzlies 112, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their four-game win streak end with a 112-111 loss versus the Grizzlies at home. The Spurs lost the regular-season series, 4-0, against Memphis. Dejounte Murray matched a career-night with 33 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the loss. San Antonio also had 14 turnovers.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paces Mavericks in scoring

Doncic posted 36 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 135-103 loss to Washington. Doncic had posted double-doubles in each of his last five appearances and fell just short of that mark Friday, but he still put up a well-rounded performance in the blowout loss. He's now topped 30 points in each of his last four appearances and has averaged 34.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per game during that time.
ClutchPoints

Dirk Nowitzki’s 8-word take on Luka Doncic, 2021-22 Mavs

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on a roll, and it sure looks like Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is enjoying watching the team play this 2021-22 season. The Mavs saw themselves trailing at halftime on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like what they have done in their recent games, though, they staged a comeback in the second half with Doncic leading the way. After seeing another epic performance, Dirk took to Twitter to share how much he’s having fun with the current Dallas squad.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Off injury report

Dinwiddie (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards. After a one-game absence due to knee soreness, Dinwiddie will be back in the rotation. He's scored in double figures in each of his past 16 appearances, averaging 18.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
