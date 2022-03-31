Grizzlies' Killian Tillie: No timetable

Doncic posted 36 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 135-103 loss to Washington. Doncic had posted double-doubles in each of his last five appearances and fell just short of that mark Friday, but he still put up a well-rounded performance in the blowout loss. He's now topped 30 points in each of his last four appearances and has averaged 34.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per game during that time.
