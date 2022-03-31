ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mecum Auctions bring more than 1,100 cars to NRG Park for bidding

KHOU
KHOU
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — Looking for some new wheels? Something that stands out?. Then head on over to the Mecum Auctions at NRG Park, where 1,150 vehicles are up for sale through Saturday, April 2. Auctions have their own special language, both verbal and physical, like hand signs. As it...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KHOU
KHOU

50K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

17M+

Views

Follow KHOU and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Spring Arrives

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring arrives.
BUYING CARS
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Eric Clapton’s Rare Rolex Daytona Could Fetch up to $1.6 Million at Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. We all know Eric Clapton has good taste in guitars, but, apparently, he’s no slouch when it comes to picking a good watch, too. Case in point: This coveted Rolex christened the “Crazy Doc” that will go under the gavel at Phillips this May. The wristwatch in question was formerly part of the musician’s collection and will be the star lot of the upcoming Geneva watch auction on May 7 and 8. Billed as one of the most important Rolex Daytonas ever to be offered at auction, it is the only known yellow-gold Reference 6239...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

No Reserve: You Can Bring Home A 2022 C8 Corvette, Despite Production Shortages

You might not find them on a dealership lot, but you can bring home a hard to find 2022 Chevy Corvette now. 2022 is, let’s just say, an unprecedented year, following an even more unprecedented year, and then one before that. In case you missed it, the pandemic hit the US hard and shut down many businesses in 2020 as well as put a strain on the automotive industry, only to be amplified by a labor shortage, and now a major chip shortage. This has meant Corvette production has been...well, anyone's guess from one week to the next.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
Motorious

Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen. Classic cars are the most simultaneously beloved and abused vehicles on the American performance car market. Usually, you'll see the cars either wholly restored on the drag strip or car show or rotting away in some abandoned garage. Some of those muscle cars aren't even given the luxury of enclosed storage space and end up rotting away in the outdoors. Of course, we certainly can't judge the owners for this as quite a few circumstances could have led to something like it, but it is still a sorrowful sight for us car enthusiasts. Here is a prime example of what happens when life hits you where it hurts, in your muscle cars.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
fordauthority.com

2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus With Just Over 2K Miles Up For Auction

As trucks continue to become more and more popular with collectors, we’re seeing more and more pristine, low mileage examples popping up for sale and commanding big money. Most recently, that includes a 1999 Ford F-150 XL with just 3,500 miles on the clock, a 2022 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with only 4k miles, and a Lincoln Blackwood sporting a mere 7k original miles. The latest example of this phenomenon isn’t exactly what one might consider a collector vehicle, however – this 2,300-mile 2003 Ford Ranger Edge Plus, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Park#Online Auction#Vehicles#Exotic Cars#The Mecum Auctions
Motorious

Widebody Ford GT40 Is A Custom History Piece

This incredible car is one of two insane vehicles with unbeatable performance and incredible dedication to design. The Ford GT40 is one of those cars whose reputation for high speed has left a legacy that overshadows nearly every other supercar from the 1960s. While it's true that Ford brought back the car we all know and love in the early 2000s and then once again in 2017, there really is nothing like the original car today. That means that, like many cars of its time, these things are usually left alone in the aftermarket community as there aren't many of them to go around. That is until one crazy builder was willing to push the limits of his own skill by building an insane GT40 of his own which he has named "Ruffian."
CARS
Motorious

Field Full Of Forgotten Muscle Cars

These classic cars have been sitting for decades but are now ready to strut their stuff once more. Automotive history dates back far before any of us were ever born; in fact, likely, there isn't a single person alive who remembers a time before cars. Because of this, we could reasonably say that our automobiles grew and innovated alongside our modern civilization, constantly changing with each new generation. The era known as the muscle car revolution is particularly fascinating as it was the first time in history that a massive sum of people was buying cars simply because they were fast. Today these cars are primarily found in abandoned warehouses, barns, and fields, except for collector cars. Here's one collection that embodies that spirit of forgotten performance cars perfectly.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Motorious

1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is An American Notchback Legend

Performance, style, and rarity, did somebody say T/A?. Notchback sports cars were all the rage in the 1980s because of the immense power and performance technology which became unanimous with style. Typically you could find the rear design on mid-engine sports cars, but this soon became very popular with GM pony cars like the GNX and Cutlass. However, one vehicle tried its hand at this look from one of the best eras in automotive history. That was the third generation Firebird Trans Am, regarded as a significant innovative moment in the car's history. Unfortunately, these vehicles were scarce in their day, with just 718 of them having ever been produced. Despite the low production numbers, you now have the opportunity to own one of these infrequent vehicles soon.
CARLISLE, PA
Motorious

Study Claims World’s Best Classic Car Is A Miura

Could this truly be the greatest classic car to ever be produced?. Whether you like high horsepower V12 engines or refined, classy style, we all have opinions on what we believe to be the most significant cars of all time. For us muscle car enthusiasts, we may put the Hellcat, 4th gen Firebird, or Barracuda on the top of the list, but sports car enthusiasts would probably say something like a 'Vette. However, there is one way to determine which cars are the most popular among the general population of car nerds like ourselves. That's called data, specifically search data and social media analytics, which can frequently provide you with a clear picture of people's interests. Today, we will look into a study that claims to have found "the world's greatest classic car" and get to the bottom of what makes the cars on the list awesome. Is this study a failed attempt to legitimize a purely opinionated observation as fact, or does it hold some weight in modern car culture?
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
KRMG

Atari’s ‘Home Pong’ prototype fetches more than $270K at auction

It might be called the grandfather of the PS5. An original prototype of Atari’s “Home Pong” unit from 1975 sold for $270,910 at an auction this month. The video game -- one of the first produced and the first to be commercially successful -- was sold by Boston-based RR Auction. The winning bid includes a buyer’s premium.
VIDEO GAMES
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy