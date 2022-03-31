Mecum Auctions bring more than 1,100 cars to NRG Park for bidding

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.

