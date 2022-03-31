ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

“Zero to 100”: Erie County Sheriff recounts being shot in line of duty

By Marlee Tuskes
WIVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just days after a high-speed chase where three Buffalo police officers were shot, the Erie County Sheriff is sharing his own story about when he was shot in the line of duty. Sheriff John Garcia said the morning of February 1, 2010, was a...

News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

28-year-old man arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer following Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after three Buffalo Police officers were shot Tuesday night near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue. Buffalo officials provided an update Wednesday afternoon saying Kente Bell was arrested and charged late Tuesday night with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and faces vehicle and traffic charges. Bell might be facing additional charges, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police: Woman tried to steal cash from sleeping man’s pillow

ROME — A 40-year-old woman is accused of trying to steal the cash hidden in a man’s pillow while he was sleeping on it in his South James Street home, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Sadie M. Novak, of Rome, was a longtime housekeeper for...
ROME, NY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
2 On Your Side

2 individuals in police custody following Buffalo robbery, car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are in police custody following a robbery late Sunday night in the City of Buffalo. According to the Buffalo Police Department, officers were called to a Speedway convenience store in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 11:40 p.m. for reports of a robbery. It's alleged that the suspect, or suspects, threatened to shoot the store clerk and stole cash, numerous cartons of cigarettes, as well as other items.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

48-year-old woman dead after driving off the road in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
AMHERST, NY
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA

